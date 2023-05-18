Individuality. Accountability. Choice.
Anthem Film Festival promotes thought-provoking and impactful cinema. Join us to explore inspiring stories and celebrate the power of the individual at Anthem Film Festival.
Don’t miss your chance to attend the Anthem Film Festival at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee from July 12-15, 2023.
Support the message of liberty and help shape the world through the power of film. Don’t miss out on this transformative opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the world.