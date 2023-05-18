Anthem Film Festival

The Anthem Film Festival at FreedomFest has been called “one of the centers of film innovation... running counter to  film industry practice.”  At Anthem, we’re proud of being countercultural when it means being in favor of individuality, choice, accountability, and self-reliance.  Chip Wood said of the festival, “Nothing has grown in size, significance, and popularity at FreedomFest as much as the Anthem Film Festival,” and that significance continues to grow. What can you expect this year? See our agenda to find out.
About Anthem Film Festival

Individuality. Accountability. Choice.

Anthem Film Festival promotes thought-provoking and impactful cinema. Join us to explore inspiring stories and celebrate the power of the individual at Anthem Film Festival.

Don’t miss your chance to attend the Anthem Film Festival at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee from July 12-15, 2023.

Selections

