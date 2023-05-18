Anthem Film Festival

The Anthem Film Festival at FreedomFest has been called “one of the centers of film innovation... running counter to film industry practice.” At Anthem, we’re proud of being countercultural when it means being in favor of individuality, choice, accountability, and self-reliance. Chip Wood said of the festival, “Nothing has grown in size, significance, and popularity at FreedomFest as much as the Anthem Film Festival,” and that significance continues to grow. What can you expect this year? See our agenda to find out.